Over 500 jobs available as some Borderland companies are hiring in coronavirus era

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- As the coronavirus continues to spread and restrictions are put into place, some businesses are losing money and some workers are losing their jobs.

But Workforce Solutions Borderplex is sharing open job opportunities for those who are in need of an income. The group says there are now 500 job openings in the coronavirus era.

If you are looking for a job, register at 'Work in Texas' by creating a profile and then searching and applying for jobs here.

Here's a list of businesses that are looking to hire right away:

Albertsons

Alorica

Dona Ana County Detention Center

Lowe’s (cashiers, delivery drivers, sales positions and overnight supervisors)

Roof Toppers El Paso

Sky Transportation

Spartan Construction

U.S. Census

Valley Super Market

Vista Supermarkets

Walmart

Click here for more information on these available jobs.