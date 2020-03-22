Over 500 jobs available as some Borderland companies are hiring in coronavirus era
EL PASO, Texas -- As the coronavirus continues to spread and restrictions are put into place, some businesses are losing money and some workers are losing their jobs.
But Workforce Solutions Borderplex is sharing open job opportunities for those who are in need of an income. The group says there are now 500 job openings in the coronavirus era.
If you are looking for a job, register at 'Work in Texas' by creating a profile and then searching and applying for jobs here.
Here's a list of businesses that are looking to hire right away:
- Albertsons
- Alorica
- Dona Ana County Detention Center
- Lowe’s (cashiers, delivery drivers, sales positions and overnight supervisors)
- Roof Toppers El Paso
- Sky Transportation
- Spartan Construction
- U.S. Census
- Valley Super Market
- Vista Supermarkets
- Walmart
