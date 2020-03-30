Portland’s iconic Powell’s Books rehires 100 laid off workers to meet online surge in orders

Biz/Tech

Powell’s Books, the legendary Oregon-based bookstore, announced it has rehired more than 100 of its workers amid the flood of online orders it has received since closing its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner and CEO Emily Powell thanked customers for their support in a statement on the store’s website.

“Your kind words, messages of encouragement, ideas for perseverance, and orders for books have taken our breath away,” she wrote. “Thanks to your orders on Powells.com, we now have over 100 folks working at Powell’s again — all full time with benefits. Most importantly, we’re working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Powell’s Books, which describes itself as the world’s largest independent bookstore, employed more than 530 people, according to its website.

However, as coronavirus concerns increased nationwide, the indie bookstore chain closed its five Portland-area stores on March 15 and a result had to lay off the majority of its employees.

“At this time, we feel we cannot honor the social distancing guidelines presented by the CDC and have temporarily closed our five Portland-area stores,” the bookstore wrote in a message to customers on its website.

In a letter to employees on March 17, Powell warned that she doesn’t expect to be able to reopen the stores for at least eight weeks. She said the chain couldn’t afford to pay worker’s salaries and benefits while it is closed.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5, which represents Powell’s employees, welcomed the bookstore’s decision to close to protect workers.

“We continue to urge all Employers, including Powell’s Books, to continue to support workers in any and every way possible,” the union said on its website. “The loss of profit is nothing compared to the lifelong trauma such a loss of income and benefits are likely to have for individuals.”

Powell’s said it will keep its website sales running for as long as it can, and promised to reopen its stores as soon as it can.

“Right now, however, our focus is on keeping Powell’s moving, keeping our community healthy, taking care of our wonderful customers, and having as many folks working with health insurance as our sales can support,” Powell wrote.