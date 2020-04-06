Peloton cancels live video classes for April after employee contracts coronavirus

Biz/Tech

Peloton is suspending its live video classes for the rest of April after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The fitness company announced the changes Monday in a blog post. Peloton broadcasts a variety of classes from its New York and London studios, including cycling, treadmill and strength classes. Customers pay a monthly subscription fee for the live classes. They will continue to have access to archived classes.

Peloton told members in its official Facebook group that a New York studio employee contracted Covid-19 late last week. It ceased airing live classes from that location over the weekend and was planning to air new classes beginning Tuesday.

That decision sparked backlash among some in the Peloton group on Facebook. Members suggested that the company completely cancel live classes so their favorite instructors remain safe.

Peloton didn’t immediately return a request for comment about why it changed its mind to completely suspend live classes for the month of April.

The company sells in-home treadmills and bikes. It stopped delivering the former piece of equipment in March because it requires assembly with its workers. It’s still selling and delivering bikes because they are lighter, but are no longer bringing them into people’s apartments or houses.

The company has grown in popularity over the past month because the coronavirus pandemic has forced gyms to temporarily close and people are being told to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.