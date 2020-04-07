Help fund temporary employment for laid-off El Paso restaurant workers

Biz/Tech

(Editor's note: To sign-up if you're a laid-off restaurant worker, or to donate to support this fund, go to getshiftdone.org/elpaso.)

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Community Foundation announced a new partnership with "Get Shift Done" to pay laid-off hourly workers in the restaurant and hospitality industry to work shifts for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

"Get Shift Done for El Paso" provides wages of $10 an hour to workers left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic while providing meals for the disadvantaged.

"Get Shift Done" was created to fill the gap between the reduction of volunteers and the increased need among food banks with those from the food and service industry in need of income.

“This helps hospitality workers — who represent 31% of unemployment claims in the area — fill essential, caring jobs, and maintain the dignity of hard work,” said Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation.

"This partnership is a win-win for our community,” added El Paso State Rep. Cesar Blanco. “There is a lot of need in El Paso right now during this difficult and challenging time as we are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Workers are out of work and families and seniors are struggling to put food on the table."

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, El Paso’s only food bank, distributes food to more than 130 partner agencies and programs, including pantries, churches, and shelters in El Paso, Culberson, and Hudspeth counties.

With jobless claims spiking to record levels, the "Get Shift Done" concept was hatched at just the right time by helping people work to earn a basic income.

To sign-up if you're a laid-off restaurant worker, or to donate to support this fund, go to getshiftdone.org/elpaso.