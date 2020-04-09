Lower Valley factory accused of not taking steps to enforce social distancing of workers

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A clothing alterations and manufacturing firm that's operated in El Paso's Lower Valley for 35 years appears to have trouble enforcing social distancing with their employees.

ABC-7 received photos of employees waiting outside of Excel Manufacturing waiting to go in for their shift; the workers seem to be no more than a half-dozen inches away from each other.

Viewer photo shows workers waiting outside Excel.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and El Paso Department of Public Health directives have said that six feet of distance should be maintained between people, including at workplaces.

When ABC-7 went to Excel, our camera crew was asked to leave after a manager said the firm "cannot force our employees to be six feet apart."

Workers who have contacted ABC-7 said that Excel also uses a bus to take them back and forth between Juarez to El Paso. On that bus, workers reportedly sit right next to each other without proper social distancing.