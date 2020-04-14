El Paso auto dealer offers free car disinfecting for first-responders & healthcare workers

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso automotive dealer is giving back to those working on the front lines to fight the coronavirus.

Viva Auto Group is offering free anti-bacterial cleaning of vehicles belonging to first-responders and medical personnel at all of its dealership locations in the El Paso area during regular business hours.

“The disinfecting service takes around 10 minutes to complete and will kill harmful bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus,” said Viva spokesman Chris McDonald.

The car dealership group said the service is available through May 17 and noted that healthcare workers and first-responders can utilize it for both their work and personal vehicles.