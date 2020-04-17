El Paso auto dealer gives each employee a $1,000 bonus as it awaits arrival of ‘Paycheck Protection’ loan

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Car dealerships were deemed essential business by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month as part of an executive order. While many of those dealerships remain in operation, the need to buy a new car has stalled recently with the outbreak of Covid-19.

But on Friday, the Fox Auto Group announced their staff would be getting a major break, in the form of a $1,000 bonus.

While many of the employees at the Fox Auto Group work off commission, they will be bringing a paycheck home this pay period thanks in part to this bonus.

"Our associates are like family to us, and what better way to prove how much they mean to us and show that they are family by being able to give them a little bit of something while we figure out this crazy time," said Paige Fox, vice president of Fox Auto.

Fox Auto applied for the Paycheck Protection Program earlier in the month. While they have been approved for the loan, they won't be receiving those funds until later in the month. But management wanted to help their employees right away.

"Right now we want to do something to help our team, so what better way than to put a little bit of money in their pocket to use that for the grocery store, utilities, whatever they see fit during this time. That's because paychecks were definitely hurt since mostly everyone is commission-based employees," Fox said.

The reaction by employees has blown the management group away, they feel this is a token of gratitude for all their employees do for the company.

“Everyone has had a positive attitude during this time just for them to help weather out the storm stay positive we are just so blessed and so grateful we just want to show that to our team,” Fox said.