As Texas reopens economy, what will stop Las Cruces residents from traveling to El Paso?

Biz/Tech

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - As the state of Texas begins to open up its economy during the pandemic, what will stop Las Cruces residents from shopping in El Paso?

"Nothing," said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. "We welcome them with open arms."

"We always enjoy seeing our friends there and neighbors in El Paso, but I think because of the situation that we're in, obviously it's good to stay home," said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

In New Mexico, only essential businesses can operate at this time.

In Texas, businesses can begin selling items for curbside pickup later this week, plus elective surgeries can resume and some state parks will open - although not the parks in El Paso County.

Both mayors agree that handling this crisis is a balancing act; they must preserve the health of Borderland residents and the health of two cities' economies.

"The economic impact is just as devastating, if not more devastating sometimes than the actual health," said Margo.

"Business is very important," Miyagisima said. "But so is saving lives (and) making sure we don't have residents going to El Paso when they don't need to."

"All New Mexicans need to stay home unless absolutely essential, as it's the only way to stay safe, regardless of what our neighbors do," said a spokesperson for New Mexico's governor.