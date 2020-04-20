New data shows El Paso area unemployment nearing 10%

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- More than 6,400 El Paso area workers filed new unemployment claims over the past week as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt across the Borderland.

The latest jobless data released Monday night by Workforce Solutions Borderplex puts the five-week total of unemployment claims locally in excess of 34,000.

That means a startling number of El Pasoans, nearly 10%, who were employed before the virus outbreak are now without jobs, according to an analysis by El Paso Matters.

Below is a more detailed look at El Paso area's continued unemployment crisis in four charts provided by Workforce Solutions Borderplex.