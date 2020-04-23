Socorro’s face covering requirement being enforced by stores denying entry to those without

Biz/Tech

SOCORRO, Texas -- As El Paso institutes a county-wide requirement to wear face coverings, the city of Socorro says it's found success by having businesses turn people away who aren't wearing masks.

The city of Socorro previously made it mandatory for residents to wear face coverings before entering a place of business, and some people have found out what happens if they don't.

"I just tried to go in to Vista market, and they stopped me right on front of the store and they wouldn’t let me in cause I need a mask,” said Jerry Maldonado, one of numerous people denied entry to stores and other businesses.

The mayor is happy the message has gotten out that you must wear a face covering if you're in a public space.

“We have been working in conjunction with the local businesses and we’re very happy that they’ve been enforcing the guidelines in their own stores," said Socorro Mayor Elia Garcia. "So they don’t allow anybody to go inside unless they have face covering.”

Her order directs police to give residents a warning before issuing a citation, which carries a fine of up to $1,000. So far, no citations have been issued.

Right now, the zip code covering Socorro has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the mayor wants to keep that number down.

“This is a hard time for everybody, so we don’t want to make the situation more difficult with a citation right off the bat. We have been giving warnings and for the most part everyone has been trying to comply as best as they can,” Garcia said.

Maldonado, who was on his lunch break, does not live in Socorro. He’s now realized that he won’t be shopping at the same store he tried entering, unless he has some sort of facial covering.

“People trying to go inside, buy their groceries, and just come outside because they don’t have no mask. I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

Not far from Socorro, inside the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, tribal police and fire divisions are manning 24-hour checkpoints taking the temperature of anyone trying to get on the reservation to try to stop the spread of Covid-19. The tribe also requires face coverings.