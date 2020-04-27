More than 31,600 El Pasons laid off from their jobs over past month during pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Over the past month, more than 31,600 workers in the El Paso area have now found themselves jobless in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to newly released data on Monday night.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex said 5,458 new unemployment claims were filed last week by El Pasoans as the number of layoffs in the region continued to push higher.

Below is a more detailed look at the El Paso area's continued unemployment crisis in four charts provided by Workforce Solutions Borderplex.