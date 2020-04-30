Here’s what Texas restaurants must do when they reopen Friday

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas-- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that restaurants will be allowed to open on Friday. This comes as some in the Borderland would like to return to eating at some of El Paso's favorite dining hot spots.

Abbott's restrictions for re-opening restaurants include that they can only re-open to 25% capacity and all diners must be at least 6 feet away from each other. There can be no more than 6 people per table and there will be no more condiment bottles, only packet condiments will be available.

There are a few Borderland restaurants, though, that are going to take a more cautious approach before opening their doors.

Famed L and J restaurant owner Leo Duran said he is "not planning on opening at this time. We are probably going to wait maybe a week or two to see how things are moving along."

Rib Hut on the far east side of El Paso has been operating their drive thru throughout the pandemic - and now Rib Hut will be reopening all their locations on Friday.

Rib Hut manager Rich Hardin II said "the local community has supported this operation very well and they have done it through the drive thru," which allowed the restaurant to stay afloat financially.

Here is a list of the rules that Abbott has outlined for restaurants to reopen: