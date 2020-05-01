El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall reopens, but only 20 to 30 stores participate

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Some shopping malls and stores throughout the state of Texas reopened Friday as the state allowed, including the Cielo Vista Mall in east El Paso.

Cielo Vista general manager Shawna Thompso, told ABC-7 she was "very glad to reopen." She said while the mall let shoppers back in, it was also taking steps to keep them safe.

Only between 20 and 30 stores were open Friday for what Thompson called a rolling start. Thompson said many stores were not ready to re-open and others had chosen to keep their doors closed.

Shoppers must come in through the main entrance, where two security guards are only allowing shoppers who are wearing face coverings inside. Shoppers who do not have a mask can receive one for free at the mall's office. Temperature testing is also being provided to shoppers.

Signs are posted with safety instructions throughout the mall and sanitizing stations have also been added.

All highly-touched areas of the mall remain closed, which includes the play area, strollers, massage chairs, water fountains and other seating areas. Several seating areas, however, are open as they have been spaced out six feet.

Only one public restroom is open for shoppers to use, the mall said, and only four people are allowed in at a time.

In the food court, Thompson said that 75-percent of their dining areas have been removed. The tables and chairs that remain have also been spaced out six feet.

Mall management is emphasizing social distancing as it reopens and asks shoppers to stay home if they're sick.

For more details on the Cielo Vista Mall's safety procedures and requirements, click here.