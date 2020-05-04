LIVE updates: Stocks fall as U.S.-China tensions rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK, NY -- Stocks kicked the new week off lower as tensions between the United States and China are rising.

Two major U.S. stock benchmarks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, were trading in negative territory at midday on Monday.

President Donald Trump has threatened China could face new tariffs over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday there is "enormous evidence" that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan. Meanwhile, Trump said tariffs would be the "ultimate punishment" for China.