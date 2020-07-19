New Mexico offers to extend jobless benefits for employees of pizza restaurant refusing to close

Biz/Tech

CARLSBAD, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico might have closed in-door dining while the virus spreads, but one pizza chain allegedly continues to serve customers indoors.

"They are blatantly disregarding not only the public health order," but a recent retraction of their restaurant license by the Environment Department," said Bill McCamley, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. "So, it is obviously an unsafe environment."

The state of New Mexico is offering to extend unemployment benefits for employees of the "Pizza Inn" chain in Carlsbad and Hobbs.

"We want to make sure - because the governor cares about all New Mexicans - that workers have the option to get some resources to get through this pandemic," McCamley told ABC-7.

To qualify for the extended benefits, the employees of the "Pizza Inn" chain in Carlsbad and Hobbs must leave their jobs voluntarily within the next two weeks, according to the state.

ABC-7 made several attempts to call the chain on Sunday evening, but could not make contact with any employees or the owner.