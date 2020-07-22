Longstanding northeast El Paso Italian eatery closing after 60 years

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A longstanding northeast El Paso Italian restaurant said it will soon close its doors permanently amidst the virus pandemic after more than 60 years in operation.

The family owners of Sorrento, located at 5325 Dyer Street at the base of McKelligon canyon, made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon in a social media post. They said the decision to close was made with "a heavy heart."

In the post, Sorrento thanked its loyal customer base - ranging from Fort Bliss personnel to local school teachers on their lunch breaks - for supporting three generations of family members who served up Italian fare.

The restaurant's last day of service will be Aug. 2.