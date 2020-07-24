McDonald’s to require customers wear face masks at all U.S. restaurants

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK, NY -- McDonald's will require all customers wear face coverings when entering their U.S. restaurants starting Aug. 1 to "protect the safety" of their employees and customers, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

McDonald’s Corp. will join other prominent big name chains, including Walmart and Starbucks, in instituting mask requirements at all its locations nationwide.

McDonald’s has about 14,000 restaurants across the country.

The Journal cited the widespread scientific consensus that face masks are essential in slowing the spread of the coronavirus as a key factor in the fast food giant's decision.