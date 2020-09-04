El Paso opening 8 free Wi-Fi centers to give students internet access
EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department is opening up eight Wi-Fi centers starting Tuesday to provide free internet access to students and others who need it.
The centers will serve students and parents who lack internet access at home while providing a safe environment during the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.
The major school districts across the Borderland opened up their school years with remote learning instead of traditional in-person classes.
The centers will be located at:
- Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7th St.
- Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.
- Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.
- Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.
- Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.
- Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda
- Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.
- San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.
The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Access to the Wi-Fi centers will be free and available to anyone. Children younger than 12 years old will need a parent or guardian present at all times.
Covid-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed, officials said.
so they can go to a wifi center but not to school? They’re just making it up as they go along