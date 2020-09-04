El Paso opening 8 free Wi-Fi centers to give students internet access

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department is opening up eight Wi-Fi centers starting Tuesday to provide free internet access to students and others who need it.

The centers will serve students and parents who lack internet access at home while providing a safe environment during the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

The major school districts across the Borderland opened up their school years with remote learning instead of traditional in-person classes.

The centers will be located at:

Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7 th St.

St. Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda

Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access to the Wi-Fi centers will be free and available to anyone. Children younger than 12 years old will need a parent or guardian present at all times.

Covid-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed, officials said.