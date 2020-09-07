‘I’m worried about the industry’: New Mexico wineries losing millions during pandemic
ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Labor Day weekend at La Viña Winery is normally packed.
"Right now, it's kind of sad," admitted Chilean Winemaker Guillermo Contador, who oversees the product at La Viña. "It's kind of empty."
According to the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association, the industry has lost four million dollars in canceled events and wine festivals this year, alone. At La Viña, business is down 70 percent.
"We are losing a lot," Contador said. "We are holding wine from the last year that we are not selling."
His tasting room has been closed since March. On top of that, more than half of his customers normally travel from El Paso.
"I'm worried about the industry," Contador admitted.
Small wineries like La Viña are struggling because their product is not sold in most Borderland grocery stores.
"Our business model has always been direct to consumer," said Ken Stark, the owner of La Viña. "Festivals, events, weddings. All of that is out the window.
To recover some of the millions lost in revenue this year, the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association is hosting "Grape Aid 2020," a virtual benefit concert featuring New Mexico bands, on Saturday, September 12th.
Revenue from the event will "purchase grapes from farmers and help growers stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic."
"We would like to encourage people not only to buy our wines, but to buy all New Mexico wines," Stark said. "Local wineries are in the same boat we are."
If you'd like to participate in Grape Aid 2020, visit this link. Tickets are $22.
