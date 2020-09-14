‘El Refinado’ expands, offers new services geared toward double date nights

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – The pandemic has made it tough for couples to go out on dates.

In July, Borderland entrepreneur Randol Trail opened up his new concept business El Refinado, at 7500 Viscount. It offers a unique twist on the dinner and movie date with an emphasis on safe practices during the Covid era.

Now, Trail is expanding his operation to offer a new double date experience for two couples.

The new service is virtually identical to his original concept, which was meant for a single couple. They get a gourmet meal, appetizers, snacks, drinks and a romantic movie to watch.

Trail kicked off his expansion on Sept. 11, saying it he hopes it can help couples find some fun and happiness during the pandemic.

“The pandemic is definitely a hard time right now for everyone, but business has been going good, so I decided to expand to a double date night venue,” Trail said. “With restrictions being slightly lifted on some things and people being more comfortable with each other, I decided to venture into a double date night venue.”

The double date packages start at $200. El Refinado is open seven days a week. To make a reservation, call (915) 229-8064.