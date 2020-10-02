Spooky decoration sales on the rise as El Pasoans plan for Halloween at home

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Spirit stores, which label themselves the Borderland's Halloween headquarters, say they are selling a large quantity of home decorations this upcoming Halloween.

District Manager Kimberly Scott told ABC-7: "Business has been good, it has been strong early. We have had a lot of interest especially in our displays and our animatronics. Home décor has been the leading seller so far.”

It was interesting to find out that even during a pandemic, the sales haven't really changed compared to last year.

“So I would say they are very similar. We are on track with last year. We havent seen a lot of decline in sales. There is a little bit, but not what you would expect,” shared Scott.

The City of El Paso is not allowing trick or treating and Dios De Los Muetros celebrations, instead encouraging Halloween festivities at home with family members who reside together.

When you make a purchase at a Spirit store, you will have the option to donate to the Spirit of Children Foundation, which gives 100% of local donations to the Providence Children's Hospital of El Paso.