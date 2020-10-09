Hotel Paso Del Norte reopens after major renovation

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Another major downtown El Paso hotel is reopening after a four-year, multi-million dollar renovation.

The Hotel Paso Del Norte is opening back up as a Marriott autograph collection property.

It originally opened on Thanksgiving day in 1912. Guests could watch the Mexican revolution unfold from the tenth floor bar.

But today, the tenth floor is now home to a swimming pool that had been shut down for years, a cigar bar, and a soon-to-open spa. There are also two restaurants and a bakery in the hotel.



One feature especially important in this pandemic is a virus-killing air filtration system throughout the hotel.

The hotel is now accepting reservations online at hotelpdn.com.

It's the second downtown hotel to reopen. The newly renovated historic Plaza Hotel reopened in June.