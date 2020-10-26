El Paso event venue continues to hold large gatherings, contends it’s not breaking the law

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- On Monday evening, cars packed the parking lot at the Grace Gardens event center.

Over the weekend, Grace Gardens also held a Quinceañera with more than 100 people in attendance.

Managing owner Sandra Rodriguez told ABC-7 they are in compliance and are not breaking any rules when it comes to holding events.

"We are a private venue and we've had law enforcement come out here the past month or so for every event we've had," Rodriguez said.

The venue can hold 500 people and Rodriguez said about 100 people were in attendance during the Quinceañera.

Rodriguez told ABC-7 that they've never been told to shut down.

"They've (law enforcement) inspected our facility, they've inspected during the events or even after the events and we've been in 100 percent compliance," she maintained.

During the event Monday, a security guard walked around the parking lot making sure guests had a mask before they entered.

ABC-7 reached out El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego to confirm whether the venue is operating within the law, but have yet to hear back from him.

Rodriguez told ABC-7 they are now advising other events planned for the coming week to postpone to another date due to the Covid-19 infection surge.