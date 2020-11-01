El Paso businesses now being cited for violating county’s shutdown order due to virus

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Several El Paso business have now received citations for being in violation of the county's shutdown order aimed at stemming the rise of coronavirus cases in the community.

ABC-7 confirmed with representatives for three restaurants that their locations were cited by sheriff's and constable deputies: The Don Carbon Mesquite Grill in Anthony, the Great American Steakhouse in Vinton and the Corralito Steakhouse on Airway Boulevard in the city of El Paso.

Representatives for the Don Carbon and Great American restaurants say several deputies entered their locations, gave managers citations and ordered the closure of dine-in services.

A spokesman for the Constable's Office confirmed several citations were issued Saturday. Deputies can either be dispatched to a location that is the subject of a violation complaint or stop by a business or gathering they observe that is believed to be out of compliance.

The co-founder of Don Carbon says, like many business owners, she's confused by the different messages from local leaders, with the county judge insisting his order is valid - and the mayor of El Paso saying it is not.

“As local business owners, we just seek clarity. We are not trying to impede strategy to flatten the curve or break the law by any means but we do need clear guidance and support from the community leaders, like what’s the right thing to do," said Tania Peregrino.

“There's like a fight on powers, there’s no collaboration within in the leaders, that’s what needs to be clear,” she added.

The Constable's Office was unable to give provide detailed information about how many businesses or individuals have been cited over the weekend. That information is expected to be released Monday.