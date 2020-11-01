Walmart store in Socorro closes for deep cleaning amid virus concerns

Biz/Tech

SOCORRO, Texas – A Walmart store in Socorro was abruptly closed Sunday afternoon because of concerns about the surge of Covid-19 in the Borderland.

The store at 10301 Alameda Ave. will remain closed until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman from Walmart called it part of a “company-initiated program” that will allow for extra time for a cleaning specialist to sanitize the store.

This is the third Walmart store to be temporarily closed in recent days.

The west El Paso Sam’s Club closed Saturday and will remain closed until Monday morning.

More than a week ago, the store at 5631 Dyer in Northeast El Paso underwent a similar closure.

“The surge of Covid cases continues in El Paso and we are taking another proactive step to keep our stores safe for associates and customers,” said Anne Hatfield, a Walmart spokeswoman.