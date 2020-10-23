Northeast El Paso Walmart closed for disinfection due to Covid-19 spread concerns

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A northeast El Paso Walmart store was abruptly closed Friday due to apparent concerns about the the spread of Covid-19.

The store at 5631 Dyer Street shut down Friday afternoon and the company said it would remain closed until Sunday morning.

Walmart indicated the store was closed for cleaning and disinfecting.

In a statement, the retail giant cited El Paso's "new spike of coronavirus cases," but didn't provide any further specifics as to the reasons for the closure of that particular store.

All other El Paso area Walmart stores appeared to remain in operation as usual on Friday afternoon.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo in recent days has said that retail stores in the city are the number one source of virus spread in the community.