Walmart store in El Paso’s Lower Valley closes for deep clean due to virus concerns

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – The Walmart supercenter at 9441 Alameda in the Lower Valley has been temporarily closed to deal with the surge in coronavirus cases in the Borderland, the company announced Tuesday afternoon.

The store closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and is slated to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday after a deep cleaning done by an outside specialist.

This the fourth Walmart store to be temporarily closed in just over a week in El Paso due to Covid-19 spread concerns amid a spike in local cases and hospitalizations.

A Walmart grocery store in Socorro closed Sunday afternoon and reopened Tuesday.

The west El Paso Sam’s Club closed Saturday and reopened Monday.

More than a week ago, the Walmart store at 5631 Dyer in Northeast El Paso underwent a similar closure.