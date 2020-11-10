Southern New Mexico’s Stampede Meat sues state to stay open despite virus outbreak

Biz/Tech

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico — A meat processing plant in southern New Mexico that was ordered closed by state officials due to an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility is suing in federal court to stay open.

Stampede Meat, at 5700 McNutt Road on Sunland Park/Santa Teresa border, has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state's health and environment departments over the closure order.

Earlier this month, Stampede was among three business that state regulators said must shut down for two weeks due to recent responses by state health teams to Covid-19 infections among employees. At Stampede, state records show at least a half-dozen employees at the facility tested positive within a four-day period.

In the suit, Stampede contends it should not be subject to the state closure order because the federal government deems its operations to be essential to the nation's food supply.

Stampede had a prior, more significant outbreak earlier in the pandemic. In May, more than 50 cases of employee infections were identified during several rounds of state testing.

Illinois-based Stampede Meat opened the southern New Mexico plant in a former Tyson Foods location in 2018. It began operations with 300 employees with plans to expand to a workforce of nearly 1,300 by 2024.

Around the time of the prior virus cases, the company said it had adopted more safety measures to limit spread.

Stampede said its processing facilities are cleaned and sanitized daily, with high-touch areas sanitized every half hour. Employees and visitors are screened and have their temperatures taken before entering. Employees also are instructed to wear layered protection including face masks, neck warmers and face shields.

ABC-7 has previously reported that the facility was the target of OSHA complaints by workers who expressed Covid-19 concerns weeks before the first confirmed case at the plant was announced.

