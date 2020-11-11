YouTube video platform outage reported nationwide

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- YouTube users in the Borderland and throughout the U.S. experienced an outage Wednesday evening with the popular video sharing platform, according to the outage-reporting website Downdetector.com.

In a tweet, YouTube acknowledged the outage: "If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix."

YouTube users attempting to watch videos on the platform received error messages and found that videos will not play.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not offer an estimate as to when service might be restored.