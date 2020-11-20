Twitter says it will give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Biz/Tech

Twitter said Friday it will hand control of the @POTUS account to the new Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The @POTUS account is the official account of the President of the United States and is separate from the @realDonaldTrump account that Trump uses to tweet.

This will also apply to about a dozen White House accounts, including the @FLOTUS and @PressSec accounts, Nick Pacilio, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN Business.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration,” Pacilio said in a statement.

An archive of Obama’s @POTUS account can be found under the handle @POTUS44.