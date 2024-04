El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—El Paso Community College's Valle Verde Campus will hold a 'Terra Week' Job Fair. Employers from Government, Conservation, Engineering, Manufacturing, and Green Tech will be on hand with job or internship information.

Where: Valle Verde Campus AST Flexitorium, 919 Hunter Drive.

When: Friday, April 26, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Who: All students, faculty, and community members.