City of El Paso small business grants ‘depleted,’ some grants still available for county businesses

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso's Economic Development Department told ABC-7 grant funding provided through CARES Act funding has been 'depleted,' but the city is still encouraging small businesses to apply.

To date, the city’s given $13.4 million in CARES Act funding helping, 770 local business. The city recently gave out an additional $2.5 million in CARES funds and $2 million from city funds to give to those who’s applications are still being processed.

“There's a lot more need out there than there are, you know, funds available," said Jessica Herrera, director of economic development for the City of El Paso.

The City has partnered with five organizations to distribute their funding LiftFund, People Fund, Project Vida, and both the Hispanic and Greater Chamber of Commerce.

All five have different criteria that need to be met by businesses in order to distribute.

LiftFund and People Fund still provide loans for business but officials say businesses are asking for grants.

According to a county spokesman, the court approved an additional $600,000 for LiftFund.

That funding will be distributed in three tiers - businesses in unincorporated communities, business located in a regional municipality (all municipalities excluding the City of El Paso), and business located within the City of El Paso.

LiftFund's deadline is Dec. 15. The county is referring businesses to apply through LiftFund.

The city's economic development department is still encouraging businesses to apply, or sign up to be notified for other grant opportunities.

“We're confident we're going to continue to figure out a way to provide, you know, additional funding, as we head into December, and then as we head into next year," Herrera said.