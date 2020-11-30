Your guide to hundreds of special Cyber Monday shopping deals

Biz/Tech

If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good — and in some cases, better — than last week.

To help you make the most of the day’s deals, we’ve created a handy cheat sheet; everything is sorted alphabetically and by product category.

Popular deals

Dyson : Several stick vacs and hair tools are seeing special prices, as is the Dyson Lightcycle.

: Several stick vacs and hair tools are seeing special prices, as is the Dyson Lightcycle. Mattress Firm : Save an extra 20% off with code SECRET for 36 hours only.

: Save an extra with code SECRET for 36 hours only. Sam’s Club : The 10 Days of Thanks-Savings sale has begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories.

: The 10 Days of Thanks-Savings sale has begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories. Target : Target has been releasing new Black Friday deals every week all month long, and Cyber Monday is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics to home goods to apparel.

: Target has been releasing new Black Friday deals every week all month long, and Cyber Monday is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics to home goods to apparel. Theragun : Take up to $150 off Theragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free.

Take Theragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free. Wayfair: Find discounts up to 80% off on furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house.

Major retailers

Amazon : Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

: Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves. Bed Bath & Beyond : In addition to early deals live now, shoppers can take 20% off their entire online purchase from Thursday, November 26, through Saturday, November 28.

: In addition to early deals live now, shoppers can take their entire online purchase from Thursday, November 26, through Saturday, November 28. Belk : Take up to 75% off Cyber Week doorbuster deals on tech, apparel, home and more.

: Take up to 75% off Cyber Week doorbuster deals on tech, apparel, home and more. Best Buy : Select Cyber Monday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

: Select Cyber Monday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now. eBay : Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Cyber Monday this year.

: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Cyber Monday this year. Etsy : Etsy’s Cyber Week sale begins for everyone on November 25, where participating sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60% off across all categories.

: Etsy’s Cyber Week sale begins for everyone on November 25, where participating sellers will be offering discounts of off across all categories. Kohl’s : There are thousands of deals in-store and online for Cyber Monday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

: There are thousands of deals in-store and online for Cyber Monday, including and on all purchases. Lowe’s : The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your house might need.

: The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your house might need. Macy’s : Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Cyber Monday.

: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Cyber Monday. Nordstrom : More than a thousand styles from top designers are up to 50% off.

: More than a thousand styles from top designers are off. Overstock : Take 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more.

: Take thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more. Sears : Shop hundreds of Cyber Monday doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs and more.

: Shop hundreds of Cyber Monday doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs and more. Staples : Save on all the supplies you need for the office, including desk chairs, printers, ink, computers and more.

: Save on all the supplies you need for the office, including desk chairs, printers, ink, computers and more. The Home Depot : Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs. Walmart: The mega-retailer’s Cyber Monday deals are here, in addition to the savings that went live for Black Friday last week.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Toys and gaming