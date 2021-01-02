El Paso lifts virus order that mandated 10 p.m. restaurant, bar closing time

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Supreme Court has struck down rules banning Austin-area bars and restaurants from offering late-night dine-in service, siding with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over local officials who said the measure was needed to slow the coronavirus' spread.

In addition, Paxon has now made good on a New Year's Eve threat and filed a similar suit against El Paso County, which also has local restrictions that require a 10 p.m. closing time.

As a result, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo on Saturday said officials were dropping El Paso's local order - effectively lifting the 10 p.m. closing time and allowing restaurants to stay open in accordance with the conditions on their state liquor licenses, which typically means establishments could stay open until 2 a.m.

“In light of the Texas Supreme Court’s Order against the City of Austin and Travis County, and the amended pleadings filed against the County of El Paso by the Texas Attorney General, I have rescinded the order closing restaurants at 10 p.m. for dine-in service,” said Margo.

Margo urged El Pasoans, however, not to let their guard down even though restrictions were being lifted.

“Our active cases, hospitalizations and TSA rate have continued to decline but, we must all continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to avoid a surge in cases, especially while we are in the process of distributing the vaccine,” he said.