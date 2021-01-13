New York City terminates contracts with the Trump Organization

Biz/Tech

New York City is terminating its business relationships with the Trump Organization in response to last week’s attack on the US Capitol.

On the day President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment for his role inciting the rioters who ransacked the Capitol, officials in New York City announced plans to immediately end the Trump Organization’s contracts to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, the Central Park Carousel and the nearby Wollman and Lasker ice skating rinks.

“The attacks on our Capitol killed a police officer, left four rioters dead, exposed lawmakers to Covid-19 and threatened the constitutional transfer of power,” the city said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. “They were a national abomination. We’re reviewing whether legal grounds exist in light of these new circumstances to terminate concessions with the Trump Organization.”

“Inciting an insurrection against the US government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC on Wednesday. “The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the city’s action.