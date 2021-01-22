Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years with the network

Biz/Tech

Tom Brokaw is formally retiring from NBC News after an extraordinary 55 years with the network.

Brokaw, 80, is best known for having anchored the “NBC Nightly News” from 1982 through 2004.

He has been a senior correspondent for the network in recent years.

NBC said in a press release that “Brokaw will continue to be active in print journalism, authoring books and articles, and spend time with his wife, Meredith, three daughters and grandchildren.”

