El Paso International Airport lands new airline serving Carlsbad, Albuquerque

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso International Airport officials have announced the addition of a new airline that will begin providing non-stop service next month to Carlsbad, along with continuing service to Albuquerque, in New Mexico.

The airline, San Francisco-based Boutique Air, said the new service starting Feb. 2 will be flown on eight-seat King Air 350 or Pilatus PC-12 planes in what it described as "concierge-style service similar to private flying."

“We are excited to offer access to two new destinations, enhancing connectivity for our region,” said the El Paso airport's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez. “And the community is now able to experience flying on a private plane without the cost of one.”

The schedule for the twice-daily service to Carlsbad and Albuquerque will be as follows:

Flight from El Paso departs at 6 a.m. and arrives in Carlsbad at 6:40 a.m.; continues from Carlsbad and arrives in Albuquerque, 8:20 a.m.

Flight from El Paso departs at 4:20 p.m. and arrives in Carlsbad at 5 p.m.; continues from Carlsbad and arrives in Albuquerque, 6:40 p.m.

Flight from Carlsbad departs at 3:10 p.m. and arrives in El Paso at 3:50 p.m.

Flight from Albuquerque departs at 8 p.m., stops in Carlsbad and departs from there at 9:40 p.m., before arriving in El Paso at 10:20 p.m.

Tickets for the new flights can be booked online at boutiqueair.com

Boutique Air officials said they also have agreements in place with both United Airlines and American Airlines to connect to flights in their network from Albuquerque and El Paso.

With Boutique Air's foray into the Borderland, El Paso International becomes one of 29 airports served by the air carrier, which has operated since 2007. Its' destinations range from mostly small and mid-size communities to several major cities.