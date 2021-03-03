Albertsons to end mask requirement for El Paso and Texas grocery store customers

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has confirmed that the Albertsons grocery chain will drop a mask requirement for Texas store customers when the state lifts its pandemic restrictions next week.

According to Albertsons spokesperson Nancy Keane, Albertsons will not require customers in El Paso or elsewhere in Texas to wear a mask when shopping there as of March 10.

However, vendors and employees will still be required to wear masks until further notice, she said.

Alberstons operates seven store locations in El Paso.