El Paso businesses disagree over whether to require masks when state mandate drops

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott that Texas will reopen businesses to 100% capacity and remove the statewide mask mandate has left many El Paso business owners divided on the topic.

“We are not mask free. We are mask if you want one, if you want one you’ll have our full support ,won’t laugh at you or pick on you or shame you. But at the same time we also expect the same respect," said Frank Ricci Jr., owner of Rockin' Cigar Bar and Grill.

Ricci has been a long objector of face masks, saying he would like to see less government interference.

“What I don’t like is a government agency being able to shut you down for 30 days because they see a bartender that can't breathe and they say, 'ok we’re shutting you down for 30 days,'" Ricci said.

He told ABC-7 he believes Covid-19 is real, and has even lost a friend during the pandemic, but believes the choice to wear a mask should be left to the individuals.

Not all businesses are on board and ready to open at 100% capacity and do it without masks. Salt + Honey, a bakery and cafe in central El Paso, will continue to operate with Covid-19 in mind, even if it leads to backlash.

“We’ve already had backlash online. Yesterday somebody wrote on our Instagram that they hope that we fail and that our business suffers, and that our employees all lose our jobs and that karma is a beautiful thing,” said Maggie Asfahni, the owner of Salt + Honey.

The cafe will continue to require masks for their employees and their customers - and it is prepared to turn people away who refuse to comply.

“Unfortunately, yes we are because the safety of my employees and the safety of our clients and our customers is the most important thing. And I would hate to do that and I would also hate for people to bully us into forcing them in and into something that we are not comfortable with. I’m hoping it’s a mutual respect thing, I’m hoping that we don’t have to turn anyone away,” Asfahani said.

The CDC continues to recommend face masks and social distancing until Covid-19 vaccinations have reached critical mass. City and County officials are also urging all residents of El Paso to continue to wearing face masks to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.