Pandemic unemployment benefits end for jobless Americans

WASHINGTON, DC — Millions of jobless Americans who have depended on federal unemployment aid as a financial lifeline are losing those benefits just as the Delta variant of the coronavirus poses a renewed threat to the economy and the job market.

Two programs — one that provides jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers, the other to people who’ve been unemployed for more than six months — expired Monday.

As a result, an estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.

An additional 2.1 million people will lose a $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment payment, which also expired Monday.

These recipients will continue to receive state unemployment benefits, if they still quality.