LIVE Updates: Stocks on track for biggest 1-day loss since July

NEW YORK, NY -- Stocks slumped in morning trading on Wall Street Monday in a broad sell-off that extends an already weak streak for major indexes.

Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 600 points in trading, which is on track for the biggest one-day loss since mid-July.

But it's not just worries about China that are pushing the market lower. U.S. stocks struggled for direction last week and market analysts have long said a correction is needed after the long rally that pushed stocks up to record highs.

"This market has experienced almost no downside volatility for a long time and a pullback was long overdue," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group, in a note to clients.

Investors are also watching to see how the Federal Reserve reacts to bumps in the broader economic recovery. The central bank has signaled that it will eventually reduce its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low. The timing of that move remains unknown.

The Fed is due to deliver its latest economic and interest rate policy update on Wednesday.

Other concerns for investors include a potentially messy political fight in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling. House Democrats said Friday they planned to move this week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate.