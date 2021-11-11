Former west El Paso bowling alley reopens as rec center with bowling & much more

EL PASO, Texas -- After being out of business for four and a half years, a former west El Paso bowling alley is getting new life as a recreation center venue featuring 14 lanes of bowling and much more.

The building that used to house Fiesta Lanes before closed its doors in 2017 has been brought to life with a new name: Jumping World Entertainment.

“What we kind of had noticed about El Paso area was just that it needed some kind of entertainment center,” said JW Entertainment's director of operations Matt Garcia. “And that's what brought us here honestly, was the fact that we wanted to bring something that was different and expand our locations."

The Houston-based company is known for its trampoline park locations, but their location in El Paso also offers axe throwing, pool tables, an arcade area, and a full service restaurant and bar.

JW’s doors are now open at 5850 Onix Drive, off of Sunland Park, as they kickoff their weekend-long grand opening.