Appeals court extends block on Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A federal appeals court late Friday extended the block on a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for companies, ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state of Utah and issued a stay on enforcement of President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 employees or more.

Utah was joined in the lawsuit by the states of South Carolina, Mississippi, and Texas.

The court also ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cannot take steps to enforce the mandate until a further court decision is made.

The White House had set a Jan. 4 deadline for workers to be vaccinated or face weekly tests and a mask requirement.