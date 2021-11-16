Developer seeks to partner with county for upscale park in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso land developer wants to bring a world class park to far east El Paso.

Hunt Communities is proposing a private/public partnership with El Paso County.

The company is offering to donate 10 acres of land for the project in exchange for the county's help in financing construction bonds and handling long-term maintenance of the park.

While the proposal is still in its early stages, Hunt executive Justin Chapman showed some renderings of what was possible, and he told County Commissioners Court on Monday that the plan is an opportunity to create an economic driver that would serve large cross-sections of El Paso.

"We're asking what is possible. We have some parameters that we'd like to consider for a potential partnership, but we really want to get back to this Court with some fleshed out ideas, some budgets, some cost estimates, some concepts - what can this thing be and get feedback from the court," he told commissioners.

No decision was made on the park itself, but commissioners agreed to hear more information about project from Hunt as it becomes available.

An exact location for the park was not discussed, but it was proposed to be in the Eastlake area, about two miles from the new Amazon fulfillment center.