BBB: More than 50 ‘puppy scams’ reported in El Paso before holidays

EL PASO, Texas -- It's the one present under the tree that might move or bark.

A puppy can be an incredible Christmas gift for your loved ones, but the Better Business Bureau of El Paso is warning you to do your research before you buy one.

The BBB said 'puppy scams' are a prevalent scam to be aware of, especially this Christmas season.

"In the last six months, and these are just the ones that are reported to us, you know, most scams people (don't) report (we've had) over 50 and the average loss is over $1,000," said Marybeth Stevens, president and CEO of El Paso's BBB.

It's an issue that was heightened as the pandemic went on. Right now, the BBB said there is a shortage of puppies after "the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspended imports of dogs to the U.S. from countries deemed at high risk of rabies," which has become ideal for scammers.

So here are some tips to keep in mind courtesy of the BBB:

The biggest tip, try to see the dog in person before you give up any money

Try and stay away from untraceable cash apps like Zelle, Google pay, Cash app just to name a few.

Research the breed of the dog youre trying to get to get a sense of a fair price.

If the scammer sends you a photo the dog, try and do a reverse image search.

If you cant see the dog in person, try and set up a video call.

For more information on these scams, click here.

To look scams in our region you can visit the BBB's Scam Tracker by clicking here.