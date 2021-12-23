United Airlines cancels 100+ flights for Christmas Eve due to Omicron variant

CHICAGO, Illinois -- United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas eve flights, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware.

In a company memo, United said it had to "cancel some flights" because of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it was notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it was working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.