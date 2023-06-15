Skip to Content
Virgin Galactic announces first commercial space flights

Virgin Galactic
SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Virgin Galactic just announced its first two space flights.

The first, Galactic 01, is happening this month. The company describes the flight as a scientific research mission. The second space flight is scheduled for August. That one will take private astronauts off-planet.

The company announced the flights in a tweet.

"We're opening space travel to anyone who has ever wondered what is above and beyond," the company advertised on Twitter.

"To date, less than 700 people have traveled to space. We're about to change that, with the official opening of our commercial spaceflight service this summer."

The price of a trip to space with Virgin Galactic is expected to quite high, although the exact price has not been determined.

"These inaugural flights will mark the beginning of our monthly spaceflights, dedicated to serving our global community of Future Astronauts," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Virgin Galactic launches its space flights from Spaceport America, located in southern New Mexico, near Truth or Consequences.

