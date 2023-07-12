Elon Musk announces a new AI company

Originally Published: 12 JUL 23 12:48 ET

Updated: 12 JUL 23 12:49 ET

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk on Wednesday announced the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence, after months of teasing plans to build a rival to ChatGPT.

The company, called x.AI, unveiled a website and a team of a dozen staffers. The new company will be led by Musk, according to the website, and “will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission.”

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the website states.

This is a developing story. More to come…

