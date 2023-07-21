Charlie Clark of El Paso named a top Nissan car dealership

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nissan just named three Charlie Clark Auto Group dealerships, including the location in El Paso, recipients of the 2022 Global Award of Excellence.

“We cannot thank every single one of our customers enough for their support," said president and founder Charlie Clark. "We are not able to do what we do without them. It’s because of them that we are in business. This is a very special moment and a huge milestone in the history of our Auto Group.”

Nissan awards its top 50 dealerships in the world with the honor. Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso, along with the locations in Brownsville and Harlingen, were the only dealerships in Texas to be named.

A spokesperson says the three Charlie Clark locations ranked in the top 10 of the finalized rankings, a positioned obtained through high sales volume and customer service satisfaction, according to the company.

Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso celebrated its 6th anniversary in the Sun City this April.

“Typically, to receive this award in one store is a huge accomplishment," Clark added. "But to have all three Nissan stores in one automotive group receive it, is simply historic. And for this, we are left speechless and simply full of gratitude to everyone.”