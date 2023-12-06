New Mexico AG suing Meta over alleged lack of child protections online

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit against Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly failing to properly protect children from "sexual abuse, solicitation, and human trafficking" online.

The AG's office says its team conducted an undercover investigation into Meta's platforms (mainly Instagram and Facebook). They created decoy accounts posing as children 14 and younger. In the course of the investigation, the AG's office said it found the following evidence that Meta:

Proactively served and directed the underage users a stream of egregious, sexually explicit images — even when the child has expressed no interest in this content.

Enabled dozens of adults to find, contact, and press children into providing sexually explicit pictures of themselves or participate in pornographic videos.

Recommended that the children join unmoderated Facebook groups devoted to facilitating commercial sex.

Allowed Facebook and Instagram users to find, share, and sell an enormous volume of child pornography.

The AG also accused Zuckerberg and other Meta executives of being aware of the harm their platforms allegedly cause to children.

“Our investigation into Meta’s social media platforms demonstrates that they are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex,” Attorney General Torrez said. “As a career prosecutor who specialized in internet crimes against children, I am committed to using every available tool to put an end to these horrific practices and I will hold companies — and their executives — accountable whenever they put profits ahead of children’s safety.”

"The Office’s investigators found that certain child exploitative content is over ten times more prevalent on Facebook and Instagram than it is on Pornhub and OnlyFans," the AG's office explained in a news release Wednesday.

Meta has not yet directly responded to the AG's claims.